Apparently, the weed industry is ruining all of our culinary ventures — at least according to one hilarious review of a marijuana grinder, left by someone who thought they were getting something very different.
A reviewer who goes by A. Maddox left a review on the "Ohuhu Tobacco Grinders Herb Grinder /Weed Grinder/ Plant Grinder / Pollen Collector/ 4 Pieces 2.38" Heavy Duty Zinc Alloy, Magnetic Top, Elegant Black" page on Amazon, Metro reports, saying that the grinder didn't meet their needs.
Although the description clearly says "Weed Grinder," Maddox thought they were getting a run-of-the-mill kitchen spice grinder.
Advertisement
"The rosemary just fell right through," the review — which has since been removed — read, according to Metro. "I'm sure it works well for nugs, but I actually need a spice grinder and it's impossible to find now thanks to the weed industry. I wish they would call them something else so I don't have to search through 89679376 products like this to find an actual spice grinder."
Maddox titled their review, "Really wish they wouldn't call these spice grinders," according to a screenshot Metro took of the comment. And we can give them that — the very long product description does include "Spice Grinder" so if Maddox was just searching for spice grinders in Amazon it's completely possible to miss the "Weed Grinder" that's also included in the description.
And whoever Maddox is can take solace in the fact that they weren't the only one to make this mistake. A search for "rosemary" through the grinder's Amazon reviews finds that at least three other people thought they were getting a kitchen appliance as well.
"So this is not good for any cooking quantity of spices if you ask me.., I put a tablespoon of thyme in it and ground and shook and ground and shook.., etc.., and some came out a fine powder, other came out near untouched," a reviewer named Don Wade wrote. "I had hoped this was for the kitchen, but after trying it on rosemary, thyme and black pepper i've decide this thing must be for cooking up something else and not your favorite family friendly recipe..,
Only for very small amounts of spices, like a teaspoon.., not enough for the recipes I use...,
In hind-site I should have known this was not really a kitchen tool.., but a recreational tool.., I have no use for it..., If you- do,pe-rhaps it will work :)"
Only for very small amounts of spices, like a teaspoon.., not enough for the recipes I use...,
In hind-site I should have known this was not really a kitchen tool.., but a recreational tool.., I have no use for it..., If you- do,pe-rhaps it will work :)"
Advertisement
Yes, Don, it certainly is for "cooking up something else."
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement