This Mom Accidentally Brought Home Some Very NSFW Throw Pillows

It's unclear whether or not this mom knew that the pillows she brought home were pretty NSFW. What is clear, however, is that these pillows have genitalia all over them.
On Monday, Reddit user Waffle_Twat shared a photo of the throw pillows that their mom bought. On first glance, they might seem innocent enough, with blue flowers on a white background. But look a little closer, and you won't be able to un-see it.
The user posted the photo to the site's Funny subreddit, writing, "My mother bought these throw pillows.."
To be fair, the pattern isn't too obvious, and this mom may have just missed what was really going on. After all, even some Reddit users couldn't figure out what the big deal was at first.
"I couldn't figure it out for the longest time," one user commented on the post. "Then, I realized I'd been staring at a bunch of dicks for the past 5 minutes."
"I know a few people that would be oblivious to the pattern unless someone pointed it out to them,' another wrote. "I don't know why, but their pattern recognition does not work."
But on the other hand, maybe this mom knew exactly what she was getting into, and decided that the pillows were too hilarious to pass up.
Either way, the photo has gone viral since this Reddit user posted it — at the time of writing, it has received over 35,000 points, and over 1,000 comments.
