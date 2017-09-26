For many of us then, treating campus sexual assault as a university misconduct policy infraction is the only available avenue for placing some distance between ourselves and our rapists. Universities can respond in ways that the legal system cannot, such as granting class or residence hall changes, campus no-contact orders, suspensions, and expulsions. These measures serve as tools for the university to allow the survivor to continue their education free from the burden of their experience, and for the survivor to work toward healing. The reasons universities can provide these options often come down to the preponderance of evidence standard required by the Obama administration's 2011 guidance on Title IX. University investigators are able to meet a lower standard of evidence than the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard, used in criminal proceedings. A preponderance of evidence standard means that the decision-maker must believe, based on the evidence at hand, that it is more likely than not that the policy violation occurred. This lower standard of evidence allows universities to respond to reports with suspensions or expulsions, rather than seeing all those cases thrown out in court.