Happy first day of Halloweentime! This is the bat wing sundae from Clarabelle's. THIS IS SO GOOD GUYS!!! It has white chocolate raspberry swirl ice cream, with raspberry splatter, blood-red sprinkles, whipped cream and a chocolate bat wing cookie all in a waffle bowl? The ice cream was unbelievably delicious!!! Seriously, everything about this sundae is just amazing. GET IT!!!!! It's $7.49, no AP discount available. ・ #disneylandfood_ #disneylandfood #foodsofdisneyland #foodsofdisney #eatdisneyland #disneyeats #disneyfood #DisneyFoodBlog @disneyfoodblog #disneyhungry #diningindisney #socaldisneylandapunite2 #abc7eyewitness #disneyland #disneytreats #disneylandhd #disneyblog #disneytravel #passholdersquad #dca #californiaadventure #halloweentime #clarabelles #batwing #sundae #raspberry #wafflebowl

A post shared by Disneyland Food (@disneylandfood_) on Sep 15, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT