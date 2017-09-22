Lili Reinhart Just Compared Bughead To Romeo & Juliet & Yikes

Think back to high school English class. Do you remember reading the first pages of Romeo & Juliet? If you do, you may remember Shakespeare writing in the very first passage about how Romeo and Juliet are star-crossed lovers, doomed from the very start. Part of the emotional impact of Shakespeare's eponymous play comes from the fact that we know exactly what is going to happen to the couple. We know they are going to die from the beginning, but it doesn't lessen the drama at all — if anything, we feel frustration, because we just want to swoop in and tell the character to avoid their grisly fate.
All of this makes Lili Reinhart's comments all the more unnerving. Speaking to Seventeen, she explains that her character on runaway hit Riverdale, Betty Cooper, and Jughead (played by Cole Sprouse) are "a bit of a Romeo and Juliet situation." Hello, do we remember how that story ends? Both of them die in a mausoleum.
She further explains that, "in a way [it] is very romantic because, when they do see each other, it's kind of like a little reunion and there's some really beautiful romantic moments between the two of them that I think a lot of people are going to die over." Again with the death theme!
If this doesn't bode well for Betty and Jughead, we don't know what would. It's worth noting that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart may or may not be dating IRL. This is a testament to how strong their chemistry is on-screen, we don't know what is. In the meanwhile, we're going to look the other way whenever we see signs of their star-crossed fate.
