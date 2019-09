Filming for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise may (finally) be over, but that hasn't stopped members of the cast from hanging out. Once you're in Bachelor Nation, you're in for life, but I was still pleasantly surprised to see that two of my favorites were still keeping in touch after briefly crossing paths on BIP. Yes, Dean Unglert is a fuckboy , and just like any fuckboy, I keep going back to him. I will never learn. I will always want him to love me. And speaking of men I want to love me, Wells Adams can also give me a rose whenever he wants. So you can imagine my reaction when these two Bachelorette suitors appeared in the same photo over on twitter.