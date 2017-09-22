Filming for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise may (finally) be over, but that hasn't stopped members of the cast from hanging out. Once you're in Bachelor Nation, you're in for life, but I was still pleasantly surprised to see that two of my favorites were still keeping in touch after briefly crossing paths on BIP. Yes, Dean Unglert is a fuckboy, and just like any fuckboy, I keep going back to him. I will never learn. I will always want him to love me. And speaking of men I want to love me, Wells Adams can also give me a rose whenever he wants. So you can imagine my reaction when these two Bachelorette suitors appeared in the same photo over on twitter.
Advertisement
"Hey @iHeartRadio, look who I found! Paradise in Vegas! Y'all ready for he [sic] #iHeartFestival?" Adams captioned a snap of the two men on board an airplane to Vegas.
Hey @iHeartRadio, look who I found! Paradise in Vegas! Y'all ready for he #iHeartFestival? pic.twitter.com/OrI97GrqFf— Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) September 21, 2017
Whatever they get up to over there, I'm definitely going to need more pics. Even if this is the first time they're hanging out, I'm still here for it, because Wells has always had Dean's back.
"Dean would be the first person to admit that he's not emotionally ready for that," he told Entertainment Tonight after the taping of the BIP finale. "Dean's got some things to figure out. I think this show right now, it stings for Dean, but this is the best thing that could ever happen to him."
Wells should know, since people also keep putting his name in the mix to helm the reality show.
"I actually texted you the other day, saying 'Hey man, your name keeps getting brought up to be the next Bachelor," Ben Higgins told Adams on the Almost Famous podcast with Ben Higgins and Ashley I. "If you were asked, Wells, would you do it?"
"I don’t know," he replied. "That’s a conversation that I’d have to have with like, my family. That's not something that I take lightly."
Right now, it seems he's focused on spending time with his buds, and I, for one, am here for it.
Advertisement