It started as a mantra for summer wine drinking, then became a hashtag, and then its own wine. Now, Rosé All Day is getting a festival, so those who aren't ready to give up their summer drink of choice can offer up a toast.
The Rosé All Day Wine and Music Festival is happening on October 29th in Dallas. The event will feature bands and DJs as well as plenty of rosé tastings and food available for purchase. Tickets start at just $40, but a $95 ticket will also get you access to VIP areas that include an indoor area, for relaxing and air conditioning breaks — so necessary in a city whose average temperature in October is still 74, but can get into the 80s. All tickets get you a Rosé All Day blanket as well as wine glasses, perfect for picnicking and sipping from that day, as well as making a fine memento. Food and wine are not included in the ticket price.
The festival comes from the winemakers behind the official Rosé All Day wine, which was released earlier this year in both cans and bottles. There will, of course, be plenty of the signature wine to taste, both in its normal chilled form and as frosé. Rosé All Day comes from the Languedoc-Roussillon region of France, offering a similar climate and soil to the neighboring Provence at a greater value to the consumer.
If you’re concerned about a rosé festival in the fall, don’t fret — the wine is a great year-round beverage. The event also falls during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the pink-hued event will also donate $1 from every ticket to the AIRS Alliance & Reconstructive Surgery.
Can’t make it to Dallas to celebrate? It is only the first in a series of national events from the team at Rosé All Day that will make sure we keep enjoying the unofficial wine of the summer even as the temperatures continue to drop.
