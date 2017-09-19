The 21st-century version of Fiddler on the Roof's "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" might now be "Matchmaker, matchmaker, suggest me a match on Hinge." Well, if the new Hinge Matchmaker app catches on.
The new app connects to your Facebook to show you which of your friends use Hinge and lets you play matchmaker by introducing your single friends to each other. You can suggest matches by sending messages like, "You're both massive Giants fans. You should go to a game." And you can even use the "lock" feature to lock a friend's profile so only you can make matches for them.
Hinge founder and CEO Justin McLeod told TechCrunch yesterday that the new app is somewhat of an experiment; the company is trying to see if users are interested in a matchmaking service. If people like it, they said they may transfer this functionality to the main Hinge app.
"We found a lot of people who felt like they missed out on the dating-app craze wanted to be able to participate in some way," he said. "A lot of times, people will pull out their friend's phone and swipe for them on other apps." So, apparently, Hinge Matchmaker is also a way to cure dating-app FOMO.
"Everyone loves the idea of setting up their single friends," McLeod said in a statement. "People play matchmaker in the real world all the time, but there has never been a way to do it properly online, until now. We're excited to see how many more real dates, relationships, marriages, and families Hinge can make happen with the introduction of Hinge Matchmaker."
