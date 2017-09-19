The Skarsgård Impact? HBO Signs Its First Scandinavian Series

Gosta's initial season is going be eight episodes long. It is written and directed by Lukas Moodysson, who is, as they say, big in Europe. He previously wrote and directed Show Me Love, for which he won the Swedish equivalent of the Academy Award, as well as the dark drama Lilya 4-Ever. Gosta shouldn't be quite as disturbing, with THR noting that the show will trace a child counselor in their late 20s who attempts to practice theories of universal kindness. "I want Gosta to be a mix of comedy and Dostoyevsky; as funny as possible and as serious as possible," Moodyson said.