The Skarsgård Impact? HBO Signs Its First Scandinavian Series

Calling all Skarsgård fans! The Swedish family isn't just talented and quite the snack (or full menu?), they are also taking over Hollywood. Alexander Skarsgård, of course, most recently graced our screens in Big Little Lies, and Bill Skarsgård just gave us all nightmares as Pennywise the murderous clown in IT. Yes, we're still hiding under the blanket from that.
Their impact is now being felt even harder. HBO has just announced that it has picked up its first Scandinavian-themed TV show. The Hollywood Reporter reports that it will be called Gosta and they've got all the deets.
Gosta's initial season is going be eight episodes long. It is written and directed by Lukas Moodysson, who is, as they say, big in Europe. He previously wrote and directed Show Me Love, for which he won the Swedish equivalent of the Academy Award, as well as the dark drama Lilya 4-Ever. Gosta shouldn't be quite as disturbing, with THR noting that the show will trace a child counselor in their late 20s who attempts to practice theories of universal kindness. "I want Gosta to be a mix of comedy and Dostoyevsky; as funny as possible and as serious as possible," Moodyson said.
The show hasn't yet been cast, but we're hoping that one or all of the delectable Skarsgård gentlemen will make an appearance. The Skarsgård smorgasbord is brimming with talent, and with two of them (Gustaf and Alexander) currently working with HBO on other shows, it's clear that the streaming cable network also is betting on them to bring audiences to the screen. HBO, if you are hearing me, please give me another excuse to watch your network, and cast one of these fine Swedes.
