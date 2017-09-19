What Mental Health Means To Kate Middleton

In recent years, Princes William and Harry and Kate Middleton have been admirably outspoken about mental health, and thankfully, that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.
In a video for the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, Kate Middleton explained what mental health means to her, and why it's important to take care of your emotional well-being.
"Mental health is how we feel and think, things that can't really be seen but affect us everyday," the Duchess of Cambridge says in the video. "And talking about them can feel difficult."
The video is an introduction for an animated short that seeks to help children better understand (and be able to talk about) their mental health.
Last year, the Royal Family launched the Heads Together campaign to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Since then, Princes William and Harry and the Duchess have been vocal about the need for better mental health care, and have even been open about their own mental health problems.
"It helps us all to talk about our mental health: what to say and who to talk to when we have feelings that are too big to manage on our own and how to listen and help if one of our friends is finding things difficult," the Duchess said in the video. "Sometimes it's just a simple conversation that can make things better."
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
