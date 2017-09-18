Target & Toms Are Teaming Up On A Collection For Apple Lovers

If you wear your Apple Watch 24/7 and have always thought it could use a more stylish strap, you're in luck. Ditto if you're looking for an iPhone case to match your favorite shoes. (Hey, some of us are particular.) Target and Toms are partnering to bring you an exclusive collection of Apple Watch straps and iPhone cases, which will launch on October 8, we're pleased to exclusively report. And Target REDcard holders will have early access to the goods starting on October 1.
The Toms watch bands will be available in nine colors and patterns, Target tells us, and prices will range from $49.99 to $74.99. They'll be exclusive to Target stores and Target.com, as well as Toms stores and Toms.com. The Utility Collection promises to be "a classic look designed for travel and adventure" made of durable grosgrain and including leather detailing. The Wanderlust Collection was inspired by Toms founder Blake Mycoskie's friendship-bracelet collection, and is made of woven fabric with leather backing. Both collections have stainless-steel details.
"These watchbands are inspired by the bracelets I have collected throughout my travels," Mycoskie said in a statement to Refinery29. "They are reminders of the places I have visited and the individuals I have met along the way."
Target and Toms are also banding together to bring you exclusive iPhone cases. They're compatible with the 6, 6s, 7, 6s+, and 7; available in eight colors and patterns; and retail for $29.99 — less than a pair of classic canvas Toms.
There's a good cause involved: Toms will help provide one year of solar-light power to people in need for every watch band and iPhone case you buy at Target or Target.com.
"We're excited to once again partner with Toms to bring our guests incredible, exclusive designs that help make a difference in the world," said Mark Tritton, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.
