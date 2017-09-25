Whoever took this picture?? Caught a moment... thank you. We shall cherish.... I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans... and, as usual... she was a rockstar. After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless. Thank you New Jersey, and the incredible @cw_supernatural family! Love ya all, and had a blast seeing you. And most of all... all the love in the world to my boys... @jensenackles and @jaredpadalecki it's always too little time together... but it's always special. I miss ya both. Xojd

A post shared by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydeanmorgan) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT