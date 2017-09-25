We've all stepped in the mud at some point, but Jeffrey Dean Morgan really slipped up when he accidentally announced that he's expecting baby #2 with his partner Hilarie Burton. The Grey's Anatomy couple had seemingly intended to keep the pregnancy a secret, but Morgan blurted it out at a Supernatural fan conference. And he made quite a face when he realized his mistake.
After Morgan let the cat out the bag, he took to Instagram to confirm the news. The Walking Dead star even told us that the couple is expecting a little girl. Addressing Burton, he writes that "whoever took this picture?? Caught a moment... thank you. We shall cherish.... I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans... and, as usual... she was a rockstar. After all these years she's come to expect me to be a dope... thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless."
Aw, Jeffrey, you're not a dope, you're just excited! And we don't blame you, expecting a baby girl is very exciting. If this Instagram post isn't highly relatable content, I don't what is. I have totally made that face on numerous occasions when I've spilled beans that should have stayed in the can.
Rumors of the pregnancy began when Jeffrey and Hilarie hit the Emmys red carpet last week. The dad-to-be posed for photos with his hand on Burton's belly bump, but remained tight-lipped when asked if the couple is expecting a baby. Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have been together since 2009. They have one other child, Gus, who was born in 2010.
