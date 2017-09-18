Twitter Hashtag #DrawingWhileBlack Showcases Artwork From Around The World

hi my name is Annabelle✨I'm a first generation Ghanaian American animator and illustrator! I'm also the organizer of #drawingwhileblack ??? pic.twitter.com/mBVqbVPh8C— Abelle✨?@ AnimeNYC (@sparklyfawn) September 15, 2017
Hi! I'm Jessica, I'm a self-taught digital illustrator that works mainly in children's literature! #drawingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/y9VAlHa86i— Jessie? (@Jessiedrawz) September 15, 2017
Hi I'm Lorraine! An LA based Magical girl working in Animation! I've worked for Disney, Nickelodeon & Oddbot✌?️? #drawingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/MtSDcrXrIn— ghostraine?くコ:彡 ✨ (@RollaineDraws) September 16, 2017
Hi! I'm Linnea, a self-taught digital illustrator ? and I love this hashtag!! #drawingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/0sqGfp3jwO— linnea? (@linneadoodles) September 16, 2017
My name is Vashti Harrison. Im from Virginia but now I live in BK where I write & illustrate books for kids. This is me #drawingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/shJmlgV2U5— Vashti Harrison (@VashtiHarrison) September 15, 2017
There's a #drawingwhileblack hashtag? My name is Nezi, I started drawing because I wanted to be just like my big brother. pic.twitter.com/S5uvwtIOto— Nezi Momodu (@Nezifah) September 18, 2017
Hi I'm Yesenia!— Yes. ?@AnimeNYC (@elixiadraws) September 16, 2017
Toy designer/Illustrator/Random Skill Enthusiast/Afro Latina ??/Bad at Twitter/#drawingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/aBHabgOMYk
#drawingwhileblack painting also? pic.twitter.com/5o6TKHHSpQ— Astria (@ohhhwadee) September 14, 2017
Hey :) I'm a sudanese girl & I do digital art mostly here is some of my work hope u like it. #DrawingWhileBlack pic.twitter.com/oJCIO5Stcc— habab (@7bo0oz) September 18, 2017
Hey I'm Awo Tsegah. Digital artist from Ghana ?? Create or die. #drawingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/PWUjmSEv6f— Awo Tsegah (@AwoTsegah) September 17, 2017
Hi, I am Lovewin! I am a self taught artist & I like drawing cute, fluffy things + plants! Sleep is hard, and I am shy! #drawingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/5to6fNvYmB— LOVE★WIN (@lovewin) September 18, 2017
My name is Alaba Onajin. I am a comic book artist and illustrator from Nigeria #drawingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/PEPyCzgX7y— Alaba Onajin (@Alabaonajin) September 18, 2017
#drawingwhileblack take a shot every time someone mistakes me for an art major pic.twitter.com/ENxK9lFx7e— ary / DEFEND DACA (@rosesaagar) September 15, 2017
My name is Ricardo Edwards, Jamaican visual artist. Create or DIE #drawingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/up4lsULto9— Ricardo Edwards (@RicardoMEdwards) September 16, 2017
✨ EY I'm Mildred! QWoC illustrator + lover of saturated colors #drawingwhileblack https://t.co/HFp0TWmoRo | https://t.co/9Vr2Xj5CJt ✨ pic.twitter.com/tBsLnIpqGs— ?✨ Mildred ✨? (@Froregade) September 16, 2017
My name is Randa, sudanese, and I draw stuff.#drawingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/3agROReelK— MITSUKY-雲雨 (@iMitsuky) September 18, 2017
I am Calester. Fashion Designer/illustrator from Ghana. Sometimes i do digital art too.??#drawingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/T2hI7EJDaX— . (@cali_barb) September 17, 2017
Hi, my name is Olisaemeka from Nigeria??. I make realistic Cartoon portraits. #drawingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/84rBaBc3c6— OLISAEMEKA (@Oliminati) September 18, 2017