Twitter Hashtag #DrawingWhileBlack Showcases Artwork From Around The World

"I think the biggest takeaway from #DrawingWhileBlack is that it's okay to be proud of who you are! Whether you are black and/or an artist, you should celebrate your identity — especially in places where you don't see your identity represented," they continued. "It is also important to work, connect, and support others who share the same experiences as you. The art industry is small, and the black industry is smaller, so it important to create communities with each other. I want employers to see this hashtag and understand they don't really have an excuse to not reach out and hire minorities. We are out here making art; we just need the resources, visibility, and understanding."