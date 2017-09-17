Hillary Clinton's new book What Happened takes readers behind the scenes of her historic presidential campaign. Unsurprisingly, a large portion of the book focuses on policy, debate prep, campaign strategies, Russia, and (you guessed it) those damn emails. But the former secretary of state also shared her daily routine, including what she ate on the campaign trail.
"It's funny how much you look forward to the next meal when you're living out of a suitcase," Clinton wrote. After spending nearly 600 days on the road, she'd know.
Clinton started her day by ordering scrambled egg whites and vegetables from room service, and typically doused the breakfast with her favorite condiment: hot sauce. As she prepped for the day by checking emails and reading press clips, Clinton drank black coffee or strong black tea.
Plenty of meals were eaten on board her campaign plane. As it turned out, one of the flight attendants, Liz, happened to be a nutritionist who frequently brought fresh, homemade meals for the entire staff. Clinton notes that her favorites were salmon salad, chicken tenders with almond flour, and poblano pepper soup. "[Liz's] surprise smash hit was brownies made out of chickpea flour," she added.
Clinton and her staff also ate protein-filled snacks like canned salmon, Quest bars, and KIND bars for much-needed energy boosts. Her guilty pleasure snack was Goldfish and, after Liz introduced the team to Flavor Blasted Goldfish, they had a lively debate about whether or not this flavor was better than the original. (Not all debates are political, even when you're Hillary Clinton.)
Ever since she discovered hot sauce in 1992, it's been Clinton's go-to condiment and she puts it on pretty much everything. Her favorite brands are Marie Sharp's and Ninja Squirrel Sriracha.
Although Clinton mostly kept her diet healthy and consistent, she tried new cuisines as she traveled all over the country. She recalls drinking a gallon of lemonade and eating a pork chop on a stick in the 100 degree heat at the Iowa State Fair.
And speaking of Iowa, she has a favorite restaurant in Cedar Rapids where they know her beverage of choice and immediately bring it to her whenever she arrives: a martini with olives and Tito's Handmade Vodka.
