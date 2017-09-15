Pack Your Bags, Because There Are Cheap Flights To Cancun From All Over The U.S.

Cancun probably sounds really nice right about now, right? As the air gets cooler in New York City, it definitely does to us. Luckily, Scott's Cheap Flights found fantastic fares from many U.S. cities to the Mexican vacation destination.
While it's different for every city, generally, the fares are valid for flights between September 2017 and July 2018. Some are valid for Thanksgiving, but all exclude Christmas and New Year's Eve. The airlines for which you can find deals are United, Delta, InterJet, JetBlue, American, Volaris, and Sun Country.
The nonstop, roundtrip fares include: from Houston for $184; Fort Lauderdale for $201; Chicago (ORD) for $219; Cleveland for $219; Nashville for $251; Dallas for $259; Orlando for $265; Los Angeles for $268; New Orleans for $278; and Washington, D.C. (IAD), for $293. The roundtrip fares with a layover include: Miami for $204; Las Vegas for $249; Santa Ana, CA, for $252; Jacksonville, FL, for $261; Baltimore for $266; San Antonio, TX, for $281; and Charleston, SC, for $301. There are also some deals on flights from Canada — $370 CAD for a nonstop roundtrip from Toronto, and $377 CAD for a roundtrip with a layover from Ottawa.
To book, Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, suggests using this Google Flight search first to find the cheapest available dates. You can then search those dates in Momondo to find the best price.
Act fast, because these fares won't last longer than a few days. Just imagine yourself with a margarita on the beach...
