Mark Zuckerberg & His Daughter Max Are Totally Twinning In This New Photo

Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a photo on Facebook of himself walking with his oldest daughter Max (or Maxima), according to People. And they are totally twinning in the pic.
"I think Max is really starting to take after me since I've been on paternity leave," Zuckerberg captioned the photo, which shows him holding Max' hand as they walk next to a pool, wearing almost the exact same thing. (Gah, too cute.)
Of course, it's no secret that Zuckerberg has never been the most creative dresser. So it's no surprise that his progeny is taking after him.
Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan welcomed their second daughter in August — and named her after her birth month. The Facebook CEO is currently taking a paternity leave for two months after August's birth. (He also took two months off after Max was born.)
In an earlier post, he touted the benefits of paternity leave, noting that Facebook gives all new parents four months off. "This time, I'm going to take advantage of Facebook's option to take leave in parts," he wrote. "I'll take a month off to be with Priscilla and the girls at the beginning, and then we'll spend the whole month of December together as well. I'm looking forward to bonding with our new little one and taking Max on adventures."
