Update: We finally got our paws on the new Oreo mint-flavored Milka chocolate bar — and we can confirm that it actually does taste like a Thin Mint! At first bite, the bar's exterior is milky smooth and sweet with a creamy-mint interior that's been filled with tiny pieces of Oreo. The bars are molded into breakable bite-sized pieces, like little mini cookies. The best part? The crunchy cookie bits have a similar texture to our Girl Scout season favorite, but are better contained inside the smooth Milka coating — meaning no more crumbly, chocolate messes on our hands. We now have access to tiny, crumb-free, Thin Mints all year long! Cue the celebrations.
This article was originally published on September 15, 2017.
Friends, we have some important Friday afternoon junk food news: The Oreo Wonder Vault — which yes, is a real thing — has opened up to debut its newest candy bar creation. What magical flavor was hiding behind the door this time? Behold, the Oreo Mint-Flavored Chocolate Candy Bar.
Oreo first launched its Milka collaboration candy bar line back in November 2016, kicking things off with the classic "Milka Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar" along with the more intense "Milka Oreo Big Crunch Bar" — and both truly tasted like a crunchy Oreo cookie in creamy, dreamy chocolate bar form. The new flavor, according to a statement from the company's press team, is currently on sale nationwide, comes in two sizes (i.e., $0.98 for a regular bar and $1.69 for a king-sized), and features "delicious bits of Oreo Cookie mixed in smooth, mint flavored creme filling and coated in European Milka chocolate candy."
As Cosmopolitan points out, the early reviews are positive. Instagrammer Junkbanter describes the bar's taste as "a mellow mint that doesn't overpower" and was pleased to have grabbed five for the road at WaWa. (The candy bars have also been spotted on shelves at CVS and Kroger.)
Is this new chocolate bar better than a Thin Mint? Frankly, we have no idea until we do some testing of our own this weekend. We'll be taking a page out of Junkbanter's book and purchasing as many as we can possibly find!
