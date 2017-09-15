While we're fully allowed, even as fashion editors, to decide what we choose what we do and don't wear (even if that means avoiding certain things at all costs), we also know that you can't knock something until you try it. And, what better time to step out of our comfort zones than the time of the year that personal style is on extra display? This Fashion Week, we put ourselves to the challenge of finding something we'd (air-quotes) "never, ever" wear — and do the opposite.