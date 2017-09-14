This Is The Cheapest Flight To Singapore We've Seen In A While

There's currently a $650 roundtrip from L.A. to Singapore available on United, and it's great news for anyone who's always wanted to visit the island city state. United is launching nonstop service between LAX and Singapore at the end of October, reports The Flight Deal.
Valid travel dates are from late October to early December, as well as January through May 2018, and the fare is only for departures and returns from Monday through Thursday. Be sure to book your tickets at least three days before departure.
TFD suggests using the ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search to search for available dates, using the following criteria:
As always, book quickly! This deal could be gone within just a couple of days.
