If You Bought This Target Dresser, You Should Stop Using It Immediately

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says to stop using the Room Essentials four-drawer dresser, priced online at $119.99, immediately. If you return it to Target, the store will give you a full refund. "The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children," the CPSC warns. "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access."