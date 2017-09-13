If You Bought This Target Dresser, You Should Stop Using It Immediately

Target is recalling 178,000 dressers — 175,000 sold in the U.S. and 3,000 sold in Canada — as they can fall over and injure children if they're not attached to the wall, according to the AP. The chain said it has received 12 reports of the dressers tipping over or collapsing, including two of them falling on 3-year-old kids (no injuries reported, thankfully).
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says to stop using the Room Essentials four-drawer dresser, priced online at $119.99, immediately. If you return it to Target, the store will give you a full refund. "The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children," the CPSC warns. "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access."
The dressers were sold at Target stores and Target.com between January 2013 and April 2016, and came in black, espresso, and maple.
