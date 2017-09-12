Ted Cruz's Official Twitter Account Liked A Porn Video Late At Night

Politicians' social media accounts usually teeter between boring pleasantries with colleagues and harsh criticisms of the opposing party, but Twitter got an unexpected laugh Monday night when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's official account liked porn. Yep, a two-minute clip posted by the account "Sexuall Posts" appeared in the Republican senator's likes before being taken down around 1:30 a.m. ET.
It's unclear if Cruz himself liked the video, or if it was someone else with access to his account, but Cruz implied the latter. The late-night timing of the incident certainly adds to speculation that it wasn't just an innocent mistake. Catherine Frazier, Cruz's communication director, tweeted that it had been removed from his account and reported to Twitter.
The unavoidable irony is that Cruz has previously tried to limit Americans' right to masturbate. When Cruz was a solicitor general back in 2007, he defended a Texas law banning the sale or advertisement of sex toys (which was struck down). In the 76-page brief he filed with the appeals court, Cruz claimed that people have the right to use sex toys privately, but not to buy them, writing that “any alleged right associated with obscene devices” is not “deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.”
Here's the Ted Cruz screenshot that I had to wade through 1478743267 joke posts to find pic.twitter.com/E8w9sYPVPG— tone ?? (@catfashionshow) September 12, 2017
Trying to explain the snafu Tuesday morning, Cruz told NBC News' Frank Thorp that "a number of people" have access to his Twitter account and that "someone inadvertently hit the like button." Cruz added: "Perhaps we should have done something like this during the Indiana primary."
Now imagine Ted Cruz is doing this four feet below you in the bottom bunk bed.— Craig Mazin (@clmazin) September 12, 2017
Cruz's college roommate, Craig Mazin (who enjoys dishing on Cruz's younger days), said Cruz didn't have the same views when they lived together. Mazin wrote on Twitter: "Ted Cruz thinks people don't have a right to 'stimulate their genitals.' I was his college roommate. This would be a new belief of his."
