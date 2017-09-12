There Is An Island Of Cats In Japan Just Waiting For Ed Sheeran To Visit

"Did you know that there is a cat Island in Japan? It's called Ainoshima. It's a tiny, tiny island and the size can't even be compared to Ireland! The cats are care-free and full of life. At times they fight and yet have so much love for one another. They are enjoying life while being surrounded by the beautiful sea and mountains. We would love for you to visit our island. Over 100 cats are eagerly waiting for you! P.S. The cats love their afternoon naps! We recommend visiting the island during the mornings or evenings."