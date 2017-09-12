There Is An Island Of Cats In Japan Just Waiting For Ed Sheeran To Visit

Thank goodness Ed Sheeran still has an Instagram account, because he's just been given the opportunity to take a once-in-a-lifetime (and totally Gram-worthy) trip to Japan's cat island.
Yes, you read that correctly: There is an entire island where furry felines roam free, lounging in the warm sun as they listen to the sound of waves breaking on the shore.
People found a beautifully shot video posted on YouTube called "Dear Mr. Ed Sheeran" (featured below) that pleads with the "Photograph" singer to make a quick pit stop to visit the kitties on the island of Ainoshima when he tours in Japan later this year.
After seeing this cat paradise, I honestly don't know how Sheeran could turn down the offer.
Throughout the nearly five-minute video, text rolls across the screen to sell Sheeran on all of the adventure and belly rubs that await him as his hit "Shape of You" plays in the background. The invitation reads:
"Did you know that there is a cat Island in Japan? It's called Ainoshima. It's a tiny, tiny island and the size can't even be compared to Ireland! The cats are care-free and full of life. At times they fight and yet have so much love for one another. They are enjoying life while being surrounded by the beautiful sea and mountains. We would love for you to visit our island. Over 100 cats are eagerly waiting for you! P.S. The cats love their afternoon naps! We recommend visiting the island during the mornings or evenings."
This is the perfect travel destination for Sheeran: He loves cats! When he's not documenting his own feline friends on his Instagram, he literally takes time to serenade random cats. To not take this Japanese island up on its offer would be a catastrophic mistake more unforgivable than Sheeran making "Thinking Out Loud" the wedding song of choice from 2014–2016.
