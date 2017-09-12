These Halloween Wines Are Only $10 So You Can Spend All Your Money On The Good Candy

Scroll through Pinterest and you'll see dozens of fancy Halloween-inspired drinks that you can make for your next spooky bash. Whether your poison is caramel apple shots, pumpkin-flavored cocktails, or an orange punchbowl concoction, October 31 is definitely the time to experiment with fun drinks.
But you know what's way, way easier than crafting a clever, cute cocktail to serve to your guests in orange-and-black cups?
Pouring them a glass of vino and calling it a night.
Fortunately, you don't have to skip out on being festive in order to avoid spending six hours waiting for JELL-O shots to chill, or splurge on super fancy bottles, either. That's because Door Peninsula Winery is now offering a crazy budget-friendly alternative that simply screams Halloween. Enter: "Hallowine."
The festive wine is a mere $10 a bottle, and comes decked out with pumpkins, black cats, and bundles of corn — essentially the Halloween trifecta.
The taste is also totally Halloween-y. According to Delish, it's a sweet apple wine spiced with nutmeg and cinnamon. It's also designed to be served warm, for those of us who stopped drinking iced beverages in September.
Not to your fancy? Ther company also makes a wine appropriately coined Witch's Brew, which is just as cheap as its peer. The name comes from the fact that it's a combo of Syrah, plum, and strawberry, and Delish states that it has a sweet, sangria-like quality to it.
For $10, you may want to stock up on these bottles for your next party — or the scary movie marathons you can throw solo. Remember: The more money you save on wine, the more you will be able to splurge on the good candy...we're talking the fancy kind.
