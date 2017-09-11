Pizza Hut Stopped Workers From Fleeing Hurricane Irma

Authorities urged Florida residents in Hurricane Irma's path to evacuate as early as possible, but a Pizza Hut in Jacksonville had other ideas.
Consumerist reports that one Pizza Hut location in the city allegedly restricted the evacuation plans of its workers. The restaurant in question issued rules telling employees they would face repercussions if they evacuated more than 24 hours before Irma was expected to hit the state.
The letter issued by Pizza Hut is now making the rounds on social media, and it's safe to say that the chain has lost more than a few customers as a result.
Advertisement
@pizzahut this is how y'all treat your employees? I think I'll take my ? eating business elsewhere! #HurrcaneIrma #DoBetter pic.twitter.com/coibnGD2wf— ?Itsmisspickle? (@itsmisspickle) September 10, 2017
"Our #1 priority is the safety and security of our team. But we also have a responsibility and commitment to our community to be there when they need us," the letter reads. "With that said, I/we need some guidelines in place to ensure both those expectations are met."
According to the rules listed in the letter, the restaurant wouldn't close until between six and twelve hours before the storm hit, giving employees precious little time to evacuate the area. Employees who planned to evacuated were given a 24-hour "grace period" to not be scheduled.
"You can not evacuate Friday for a Tuesday storm event!" the letter stated. Furthermore, employees who didn't show up for their shifts would face repercussions for being a "no show," regardless of the reason provided.
The note urged employees to prepare for the storm immediately by "buying supplies," but Twitter users aren't here for Pizza Hut's bizarre message that providing pizza to the community is more important than the safety of its workers.
This is a genuinely grotesque display of complete inhumanity and has nothing to do with "serving your community." pic.twitter.com/6wr6pMwbHX— Ally (@CapriDialogues) September 10, 2017
"The community needs @pizzahut" is the worst excuse I've ever heard for anything, nevermind threatening evacuees.— Carmine (@carminemac) September 10, 2017
Pizza Hut is willing to kill people FOR PIZZA!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6ei6viaDmz— Jared Oban (@jaredoban) September 10, 2017
Pizza Hut has issued an apology of sorts. "We absolutely do not have a policy that dictates when team members can leave or return from a disaster, and the manager who posted this letter did not follow company guidelines," the company said in a statement. "We can also confirm that the local franchise operator has addressed this situation with the manager involved."
Advertisement