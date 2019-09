One person you might not see on season 21 of South Park, however, is Donald Trump — the POTUS who famously claimed that there were "very fine people" on both sides of the Charlottesville rally and was later thanked for the comments by David Duke, former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. According to creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's interview with The Atlantic, Trump's real presidency is so crazy, it's hard to satirize.