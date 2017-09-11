On Saturday, August 12, hundreds of neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members, and other white nationalist-adjacent groups arrived on the University of Virginia campus for a "Unite the Right" rally, which was held in response to the school removing a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. The group was met with counter-protesters, one of whom, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was killed when a car plowed into the crowd.
It's hard not to see how the premiere episode, titled "White People Renovating Houses," was inspired by the violent rally. In fact, the episode will show the protestors carrying tiki torches, just as they did in Charlottesville.
As for who will directly confront the white nationalists, it will be South Park dad Randy who attempts to thwart the white nationalists from waving the confederate flag all over their not-so-sleepy Colorado town.
South Park's quick animation style makes it easy for the show to keep up with issues plaguing America, and in almost real time. The show can often put together an episode in less than a week, which is far quicker than both live-action series and other animated shows on the air.
One person you might not see on season 21 of South Park, however, is Donald Trump — the POTUS who famously claimed that there were "very fine people" on both sides of the Charlottesville rally and was later thanked for the comments by David Duke, former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. According to creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone's interview with The Atlantic, Trump's real presidency is so crazy, it's hard to satirize.
The season 21 premiere episode airs on Comedy Central on Wednesday, September 13.
