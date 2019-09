The Rock Threw His Longtime Girlfriend The Sweetest Surprise Party

Late yesterday, The Rock posted nine photos to Instagram, showing that he truly went above and beyond for his girlfriends of ten years on her big day. He gave Hashian a double whammy of a surprise by first decorating his trailer with balloon and streamers and presenting her with a cake and friends singing "Happy Birthday" when she walked in. This gesture alone probably would have been enough, but The Rock wasn't going to stop there. He explained in his Instagram post, "I had my trailer decorated as a surprise when she walked in as we sang some happy birthday.. But why stop there when we can have mo fun... as she was getting this trailer surprise, I had a crew go to our house and decorate so when she got home she was surprised yet again." Yeah, we're guessing she never saw this coming.