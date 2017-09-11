The Rock Threw His Longtime Girlfriend The Sweetest Surprise Party

Surprise to my @laurenhashianofficial! ????? HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a very special, beloved, one of a kind girl. I had my trailer decorated as a surprise when she walked in as we sang some happy birthday.. But why stop there when we can have mo fun... as she was getting this trailer surprise, I had a crew go to our house and decorate so when she got home she was surprised yet again. We celebrated all weekend and to cap it off our lovely mamas performed a beautiful Polynesian hula for the honored birthday girl. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE, family, friends and all who was involved in creating such a phenomenal birthday weekend for Lauren. Amazing and so cool to see all the endless love that everyone has for this girl. Myself included. Happy Birthday darlin' darlin'! I love you and you already know, but it's appropriate I say it again, I'm a grateful man you were born. Now excuse me while I go destroy the rest of your cake. (liwdyn;) YM aka the surprise ?

