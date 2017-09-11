Story from Entertainment

The Rock Threw His Longtime Girlfriend The Sweetest Surprise Party

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
One look at that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s Instagram, and it becomes quite clear that this guy has a heart that’s even bigger than his muscles and his massive yearly earnings. The Rock seems to be constantly showering his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, and his two daughters, Simone and Jasmine, with love, but over the weekend, the actor took it to a whole new level with how he celebrated Hashian's birthday.
Late yesterday, The Rock posted nine photos to Instagram, showing that he truly went above and beyond for his girlfriends of ten years on her big day. He gave Hashian a double whammy of a surprise by first decorating his trailer with balloon and streamers and presenting her with a cake and friends singing "Happy Birthday" when she walked in. This gesture alone probably would have been enough, but The Rock wasn't going to stop there. He explained in his Instagram post, "I had my trailer decorated as a surprise when she walked in as we sang some happy birthday.. But why stop there when we can have mo fun... as she was getting this trailer surprise, I had a crew go to our house and decorate so when she got home she was surprised yet again." Yeah, we're guessing she never saw this coming.
Based on The Rock's Instagram photos, it looks like when Lauren Hashian arrived home, she was met with loads of flowers, candles, balloons, cards, and gifts. Once things had settled down, the family appears to have enjoyed a lovely dinner and "to cap it off" Hashian's mother performed a Polynesian hula as The Rock's mom strummed the ukulele and sang. Talk about birthday goals. Don't we all deserve to find a parter that gives us not one but two huge surprises on our birthdays?

Surprise to my @laurenhashianofficial! ????? HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a very special, beloved, one of a kind girl. I had my trailer decorated as a surprise when she walked in as we sang some happy birthday.. But why stop there when we can have mo fun... as she was getting this trailer surprise, I had a crew go to our house and decorate so when she got home she was surprised yet again. We celebrated all weekend and to cap it off our lovely mamas performed a beautiful Polynesian hula for the honored birthday girl. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE, family, friends and all who was involved in creating such a phenomenal birthday weekend for Lauren. Amazing and so cool to see all the endless love that everyone has for this girl. Myself included. Happy Birthday darlin' darlin'! I love you and you already know, but it's appropriate I say it again, I'm a grateful man you were born. Now excuse me while I go destroy the rest of your cake. (liwdyn;) YM aka the surprise ?

