Katy Tur Dishes On Her Front-Row Seat To Donald Trump's Unbelievable Campaign

"He has a strong, devoted base of support. Polls can be very misleading, because there is some degree of people feeling ashamed of their support for him, so they don’t want to publicly talk about it. But also, his candidacy was declared dead so many times that I can’t count. At the end of last year, in October of 2016, the Access Hollywood tape came out. Fifty Republican lawmakers said that he should drop out or that they wouldn’t vote for him. That is unbelievable. And a few weeks later, they either did vote for him, or they bit their tongue and they stopped criticizing him in the same way. If you are somebody who doesn’t support Donald Trump, and you want to tell yourself that this is going to end soon — [that] there’s going to be some magic headline that’s going to mean that Republicans all stop supporting him, or he gets impeached, or resigns, or [special counsel] Robert Mueller will find a way to end it — I think that you are missing a very big piece of history. He’s survived a lot more, so you shouldn’t discount the enthusiasm that he holds."