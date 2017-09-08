Here She Comes — Everything You Need To Know To Stream Miss America 2017

Beauty pageants may be struggling with diversity and representation of a variety of body types. But millions of people are still tuning in, whether to cheer on their home state, simply hate-watch, or watch for cringe-worthy and hilarious viral moments.
This Sunday's Miss America competition is no different. And if you're looking to watch it, there are so many more ways than just on television. (Although, if you have a TV, you can still tune in on Sunday, September 10, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.)
No TV? No problem. You can stream the pageant, co-hosted by Chris Harrison and Sage Steele, online. If you have cable login information, you can watch it on the ABC website or app. Sling TV and Hulu Live offer livestreaming options as well, according to Bustle.
If you're busy on Sunday (it is also both football season and New York Fashion Week), you might be able to watch it the next day on-demand. Hulu and YouTube are also likely to have clips of the show. With an all-star panel of judges this year, you may want to tune in just to watch stars like Maria Menounos, Molly Sims, Tara Lipinski, and Jordin Sparks, dole out their opinions.
Of course, because it's 2017, even if you don't watch the actual show, you'll be able to follow along on social media and hear about every viral moment right as it happens. The Miss America organization doesn't seem to have much of an Instagram account, but you can check out news about the competition on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and even Pinterest. You can also follow along using the hashtag #MissAmerica.
