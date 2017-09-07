The closest we've ever gotten to getting coffee with Ryan Gosling is via a "Hey Girl" meme. But, today is our lucky day because a coffee shop in LA is about to change all that.
If you've ever spent hours sifting through Google image results of Gosling or Tumblrs devoted to those old, but still incredible, memes, wished you could cuddle up to, or even lay eyes on him IRL then you might want to check out Carrera Café in L.A. The café in California has a way for us all to feel a little bit closer to the La La Land actor. Carrera Café prints pictures of Ryan Goslings on its lattes so fans can finally have a coffee date with the actor that isn't just in our dreams.
Carrera Café's fine as hell lattes were brought to our attention by Marie Claire, and apparently, with the help of a machine called a "Ripple Maker," the café can print more than just Gosling's face on the foam top of your morning coffee. According to Los Angeles Magazine, by using the Coffee Ripples app, you can get nearly anything you want printing on your latte, cappuccino, chai latte, and more at Carrera. That means, if Gosling isn't your cup of tea — or coffee — you can choose a photo of whichever celeb you're currently crushing on. The possibilities are endless. A quick search on Instagram and we were able to find Dave Franco, James Franco, Harry Styles, and Chris Evans lattes to name just a few.
If you're not one to drool over the Hollywood elite or if your one true love is your dog, cat, or even yourself, no judgement. There are endless options for what you put on the coffees at Carrera Café.
