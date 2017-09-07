The Pumpkin Spice Craze Is Coming For Your Cough Drops

We're past Labor Day and while fall doesn't officially start until September 22, that gives those of us who are ready to leave summer behind the permission to drag our sweaters out of the closet, stare at the trees for any sign of changing color, and prepare ourselves for the onslaught of pumpkin spice-flavored everything.
This year, that includes cough drops. CVS has already started selling a limited amount of pumpkin spice cough drops in stores. So even your cold can taste like a mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.
If your gut reaction to this news is, "ugh," we totally understand. Pumpkin spice has become such A Thing that it's overwhelming, and more and more people are coming out firmly against the pumpkin spice craze. (Starbucks employees are even forming support groups in preparation of PSL season.)
Advertisement
But I've tried these magical new cough drops and, honestly, they're not that bad.
I've never gotten caught up in pumpkin spice season. I completely and utterly HATE coffee, so there was no PSL in my life and when ice cream, Oreos, peanut butter, cinnamon rolls, tea, and basically every other grocery item started coming out with pumpkin spice flavors I just, you know, didn't buy them.
But I'm also very picky about my cough drop flavors. I'm not here for honey-lemon or sickly medicinal cherry flavors, and would rather have plain menthol than something that almost passes for grapefruit. (Shout out to Ricola's Natural Herb cough drops, which are seriously the best.)
So while I'm not here for pumpkin spice cough drops purely because they're pumpkin spice, I appreciate these as an alternative to cough drops that try to pass themselves off as fruity candy. For about two seconds, these drops actually taste like a spoonful of fragrant spices but then they meld into a cinnamony-menthol flavor that I can definitely see myself reaching for next time I had a tickle in my throat.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement