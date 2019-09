At this point there is nothing that can happen on Bachelor in Paradise that would surprise me. This isn’t because it’s so over the top and edgy. The exact opposite is true: the show can’t help but to be disappointingly predictable at every turn. In many cases they go above and beyond in their basic-ness, making sure that the cast, crew, and editing are all in collusion to push whatever reductive storyline they’ve come up with. The same seemed to be true on last night’s episode when Jaimi King — the franchise’s first contestant who was open about not being straight — became the most recent arrival to Paradise. While Bachelor in Paradise has done its best to be on the right side of things — honorable mention to Chris Harrison’s Intro to Consent course earlier in the season — it also has a fan base to consider. That fanbase is committed to traditional, monogamous, heteronormative dating tropes. And it’s attempt to embrace Jaimi’s sexuality come off as immature.