But while the unnecessary emphasis on her sexuality was annoying, some of the other implications were borderline problematic. In a confessional describing the moment Jaimi initiated a private, and platonic, conversation with Christen, Jasmine joked with an ironic laugh, “Jaimi, the bisexual, is pulling the virgin.” Whether or not these two traits, bisexuality and virginity, were being juxtaposed or compared is unclear to me because I don’t speak basic. But what I know for sure is that they were contextualized as sexual abnormalities as opposed to valid identities that exist along a continuum that is, for most people, subject to evolution. The false demand for people to stick with one gender (and have sex with them) in order to reach their full capacity as sexual beings is often imposed on people who identify as bisexual.