Charlotte Mayoral Candidate Urges People To Vote For Her Because She's White

When running for office, it's important to let voters know what makes you stand out and why you're qualified to lead. But you know what shouldn't be on that list of qualifiers? Your race.
Unfortunately, Charlotte mayoral candidate Kimberley Paige Barnette thought this was a good idea. According to reporting by The Charlotte Observer, she wrote on her Facebook page, "VOTE FOR ME! REPUBLICAN & SMART, WHITE, TRADITIONAL." It was quickly erased from her bio page, and Barnette later deactivated her Facebook page.
The 53-year-old Mecklenburg County magistrate is a first-time candidate running against two other Republicans (who also happen to be white) in the primary: city council member Kenny Smith and businessman Gary Dunn are far ahead of Barnette, according to the local paper.
Barnette tried to clarify her Facebook bio, telling local LBGTQ publication QNotes in an email that she's not prejudice.
"I do not judge other people. Other people judge me," she said. "What is the difference? I say I’m white. Others describe themselves as example transgenders. Are they labeling themselves?"
Despite her explanation, suggesting her race would make her a good mayor obviously didn't go over well. Robin Hayes, state GOP chairman, said in a statement to WBTV that the mayoral contest won't be decided based on the candidates' skin color. "Any suggestion that a candidate is more or less qualified for political office based on their skin color alone, is offensive to North Carolina Republicans and we condemn it."
Barnette's other campaign platforms include not allowing transgender people to use bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity and discouraging low-income people from moving to Charlotte, as she explained in a mayoral debate.
Charlotte's mayoral primary will take place on September 12, with a potential second-round primary October 10 to determine who will appear on the ballot in November.
