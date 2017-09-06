During the interview, @bruce_straley walked in and I kinda pooped in my pants a little. He asked me some Q's I had horrible A's for. 5/x— Boon Cotter (@booncotter) September 5, 2017
Bruce: So you were a lead artist on your last project? How many artists were there?— Boon Cotter (@booncotter) September 5, 2017
Me: Er... LOL... Just me.
(Everyone laughs) 6/x
Then he asks "Why do you want to work at Naughty Dog?". I began to answer a true, but rote, response: You're the best, blah blah. 7/x— Boon Cotter (@booncotter) September 5, 2017
But then I stopped and said... "Ugh. No. It's Bill (from TLoU)." and everyone looked at me with this kind of bemused curiosity. 8/x— Boon Cotter (@booncotter) September 5, 2017
I told them it was the first time I'd seen a gay man portrayed as this gruff, masculine, tragically heroic type of character. 9/x— Boon Cotter (@booncotter) September 5, 2017
He wasn't a punchline to a joke. He wasn't overtly stereotypical. A lot of players didn't even pick up that he was gay. 10/x— Boon Cotter (@booncotter) September 5, 2017
I told them that I saw myself represented for the first time. A burly, hairy, daddy bear character, a guy I respected and understood. 11/x— Boon Cotter (@booncotter) September 5, 2017
That made me fall in love with everyone here. And telling them that made me start crying. WHO THE FUCK CRIES IN A JOB INTERVIEW? 12/x— Boon Cotter (@booncotter) September 5, 2017
To wrap it up, this was the day. Dat grin wouldn't leave my face, even with Nate giving me stink eye. pic.twitter.com/kHkLaUBqwT— Boon Cotter (@booncotter) September 5, 2017