My stylist was Jamie, who welcomed me into a private room at the Karen Betts Clinic on Harley Street. I apologized for my untidy brows — new hairs seemed to be sprouting with every second — but he wasn’t fazed; indeed, many clients struggle with getting any growth at all. Having emerged unscathed from the patch test that must be conducted at least 48 hours before the treatment, my next step was to sign a waiver and create a plan of action. Light or dark? Thick or thin? Angular or curvy? I opted to keep my current color, requesting angled arches that were full, but not furry.