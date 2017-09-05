Why Are The Bride's Parents Still Paying For Most Of The Wedding?

While many aspects of weddings have become less traditional and cookie-cutter over the years, one convention stubbornly remains: In heterosexual unions, the bride's parents are still writing the majority of the checks. Is this because the parents of females are somehow magically wealthier? Of course not. It's because many years ago, before women could own property, they were "given away" into marriage with a dowry, which was essentially a way to pay the groom's family for taking their daughter off their hands.