Taylor Swift Found A Loophole To Perform For Her Football-Loving Fans

Now that Labor Day has come and gone, fall is officially in the air, and for some people, that means the only thing worth thinking about is football. Even Taylor Swift is gearing up for 2017-2018 football season. Entertainment Tonight first reported that the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is already set to perform at the College Football National Championship on January 8, 2018.
A source told ET that Swift will headline the halftime concert in January, which will take place at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. According to the same source, because of her endorsement deal with Coke, the singer is reportedly not allowed to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, which is sponsored by PepsiCo, Coke's primary rival. To get the whole scoop, we reached out to PepsiCo for comment and will update this story as we learn more.
A performance at the College Football Championship may seem like mere consolation prize for a singer of Taylor Swift's prestige, but it seems like that's not the only involvement she'll have in the upcoming college football season. The source also explained to ET, "ESPN has her booked for the event and has a massive deal to release new music from [her upcoming album] Reputation through its college football coverage this season." We already got a taste of that when Swift previewed her new single "...Ready For It" during the Alabama-Florida State football game on Saturday.
Though the news that she's performing at the 2018 College Football Championship remains unconfirmed, we won't be at all surprised if it turns out to be true. Come on, we were already well aware that Taylor Swift is scrappy.
