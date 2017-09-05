Book These Cheap New Year's Eve Flights To Europe Before They're Gone

We know it's a bit premature to make New Year's Eve plans the day after Labor Day, but hear us out. If you're tired of the overpriced specials at your neighborhood bar or clinking Champagne glasses on your best friend's trusty couch, there's a flight deal you should know about.
Roundtrip flights to Paris and Rome for New Year's Eve are in the $400s and $500s right now from New York City, which means you shouldn't miss your chance to book your trip now and party it up in Europe.
Condé Nast Travel reports that the sale isn't limited to one airline, and that there are additional destination cities in Europe where flights are cheap right now. Scott's Cheap Flights picked out some highlights, however: You could fly roundtrip from NYC to Paris for $490 on Aer Lingus, and from NYC to Rome for $421 on Air Canada, among other appealing deals. Most of the flights have layovers.
To book, put your departure city and dates into Google Flights; the best prices right now are for December 30 or 31 to January 8. The fares highlighted in green will be the cheapest. Then, you can use that info to search Momondo for the absolute cheapest price. Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, says the deals won't last too long — plus, New Year's Eve flights are typically very expensive and hard to find. So if you want to ring in 2018 overseas, don't wait and book now!
