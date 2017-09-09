9 On-Trend Hairstyles That Will Take You Straight Into Fall

It's only natural to crave change when the seasons click. After all, not only does the weather tend to dictate our style (why, oh why, did we cut a fringe at the start of summer?), but that back-to-school feeling has us in need of a refresh.
While the catwalks of AW17 provided plenty of inspiration – from Chanel's contemporary beehive to Shrimps' wet-look ponytail – there is a plethora of women with screenshot-worthy hair on our Instagram feeds, too. Whether you're in need of a color revival or want to go for an exciting new chop, look no further for your autumnal hair update than right here.
A handful of the looks we love right now, ahead.