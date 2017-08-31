Story from Beauty

Instagram-Inspired Hairstyles To Try This Autumn

Georgia Murray
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
As the seasons change, we like to switch up our 'dos. Not only does the weather dictate our style (why, oh why, did we cut a fringe at the start of summer?), but that back-to-school feeling has us in need of a refresh.
While the catwalks of AW17 provided plenty of inspiration – from Chanel's contemporary beehive, to Shrimps' wet-look ponytail – we think there's a plethora of women with screenshot-worthy hair on our Instagram feeds.
Whether you're in need of a colour revival or want to go for the chop, look no further for your autumnal hair update.

More from Hair

R29 Original Series