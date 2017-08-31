For a long time, weed brownies have dominated the market when it comes to baked edibles.
But a new delivery service is looking to expand your palate with ready-to-bake ingredients delivered straight to your door — kind of like Blue Apron, but for edible-friendly baked goods.
Journalist, chef, and food marketer Ali Francis and her brother, both from Australia, came up with the idea for the Baking Supply Company after Francis began using cannabis to ease her menstrual pain.
Francis has struggled with endometriosis for six years and also has polycystic ovary syndrome, both of which have resulted in abnormally painful cramping. After being fed up with taking an exorbitant amount of painkillers per day just to manage her pain, she turned to cannabis.
"Only a recent discovery for me, is cannabis. CBD, one of the cannabinoids found in cannabis, is amazing for menstrual cramps," she tells Refinery29.
That discovery, she says, led her to turn her own lifestyle changes into something that others could enjoy, too. Enter: Baking Supply Company, which sends ingredients and recipes for herbal baked goods your way in meal kit form. If you're allergic to gluten, don't worry — every recipe is formulated without gluten (and without refined sugar). To be clear, the cannabis doesn't come in the box, for legal reasons, but each recipe has been formulated for you to add your own (in varying amounts).
Francis tells Refinery29 that her inspiration for the recipes comes from the seasons of the year — summer, for example, has her thinking about summer fruits such as apricot, which she has formulated into a recipe for ginger, apricot, and cardamom upside down cake.
As of now, Francis has a few recipes with which to launch Baking Supply's Indiegogo page — her own favorites include the salted chocolate oat cookie, coconut cupcakes with matcha frosting, and "mom's health slice," inspired by her own mother, of course.
As CBD and cannabidoil usage becomes more popular, Francis is carving out a market for them within edibles — with a health-conscious mindset.
At the time of writing, Baking Supply Company's Indiegogo campaign has amassed over $7,000 in backing money, and its founders hope that it will be off the ground by October or November.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.
