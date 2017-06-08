Move Over Weed Brownies: Pizza Is The New Marijuana-Infused Snack

A medical marijuana dispensary in Massachusetts may have just started the next craze in marijuana edibles: weed pizza.
The Ermont dispensary in Quincy, MA added cheese pizza to it's menu of edibles about three weeks ago, according to CBS News. Although weed brownies are the most well-known form of marijuana-infused foods, Ermont has found that savory infusions actually sell better than sweet.
The dispensary also has marijuana-infused olive oil and peanut butter on its menu, which are two of their most popular items.
“We’re working a vegan mayonnaise right now that patients will be able to put on a sandwich,” Steve Yaffe, director of operations at Ermont, told CBS Boston.
So far, it seems that pizza may also become one of their top-sellers. The customers love it, Yaffe told CBS Boston, and if Twitter is any indication, people seem to be pretty excited about the news.
Weed pizza isn't exactly a new idea, though. There are recipes for marijuana pizza and pot pizza sauce that have been around since at least 2007, and we're willing to bet that at least a few people were swapping out weed brownies for weed pizza even before then.
And why not? Marijuana can actually feel like it affects you more when you eat it instead of smoke it.
Still, the news of a medical marijuana dispensary that sells pizza may inspire more culinary adventurers to give it a shot. While making a homemade pizza isn't nearly as easy as throwing some weed into a boxed brownie mix, it just might be worth the effort.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.
