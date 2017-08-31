This Disturbing Story Sums Up Every Aspiring Actress' Worst Fear

The reason the women found themselves in these situations in the first place was because, despite the fact that the gigs were unpaid and non-union, it's essential for young actresses to provide a reel when looking to audition for bigger roles. Stewart took full advantage of this desperation to seemingly live out some kind of sexual fantasy that was ultimately never going to be accepted to Comedy Central, FX, or anywhere else he told the women he was pitching it. There's yet to be any official consequences for Stewart, but these women deserve better.