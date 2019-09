This Disturbing Story Sums Up Every Aspiring Actress' Worst Fear

In news that will make your skin crawl, The Hollywood Reporter has come out with a story about a young director named Nick Stewart who cast women in oddly sexual scenes for a TV series he was creating. Several of the actresses are now coming forward to accuse Stewart of taking advantage of them. These women, who were between the ages of 15 and 21 (at least, according to the casting calls for the series, which was titled Cinema Aficionado), accused Stewart of creating an "unhinged" operation that was designed to get "some sort of revenge on women," according to Vera Vanguard, one of the actresses who Stewart cast.