We're gearing up for fall TV season, which means all of our favorite shows will finally be back on air soon. But while we're thinking a few weeks ahead, networks are already planning for the future. And it sounds like ABC has another great new project in store.
Deadline reported Monday that ABC is developing a single-camera comedy from Casey Johnson and David Windsor, the creators of ABC's The Real O'Neals, along with writer Rob Sudduth. Johnson and Windsor are the executive producers of the project, while Sudduth is listed as a co-executive producer. (The Real O'Neals was canceled earlier this year after two seasons at ABC.)
Advertisement
The new comedy doesn't have a title yet, but we know it will be about a Mexican-American family. According to Deadline, the show's protagonist, "along with his husband and son, moves back in with his Mexican-American family in the heart of Texas, where he struggles to navigate his family's deep-rooted traditions."
Deadline notes that the show is "semi-autobiographical" for Sudduth, who grew up in Texas in a Latinx family. Plus, Sudduth and his husband, Greg Rikaart, also have a son.
The show will undoubtedly provide plenty of evergreen laughs. But given the United States' current political climate, a comedy about disagreeing with your family's "traditions" feels timely.
Johnson and Windsor have a deal with ABC Studios, Deadline notes, so The Real O'Neals' cancellation doesn't mean they're going away anytime soon. They're apparently woking on "several other" projects, according to deadline. And in the past, the two have been co-executive producers on Don't Trust The B---- In Apt. 23 and Galavant, both ABC Studios productions. Sudduth, meanwhile, has written for ABC's GCB, Fox's Red Band Society, CBS' The Crazy Ones, and NBC's The New Normal and Telenovela.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement