Johnson and Windsor have a deal with ABC Studios, Deadline notes, so The Real O'Neals' cancellation doesn't mean they're going away anytime soon. They're apparently woking on "several other" projects, according to deadline. And in the past, the two have been co-executive producers on Don't Trust The B---- In Apt. 23 and Galavant, both ABC Studios productions. Sudduth, meanwhile, has written for ABC's GCB, Fox's Red Band Society, CBS' The Crazy Ones, and NBC's The New Normal and Telenovela.