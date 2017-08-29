It Looks Like We'll Be Getting New Music From Avril Lavigne Sometime Soon

Back in December, Avril Lavigne announced that she'd be releasing a new album in 2017 — her first in four years. Now that it's almost September, we're getting antsy for this new music to arrive, but her most recent posts on Instagram have calmed our worries. The 32-year-old took to the social media app to share three snaps from her time in the studio, and they're giving us hope that a new hit single or two is just around the corner.
"I don't mean to give you my back, I know it's rude. I'm busy making music here bitches lol. Hahaha - #ilaughatmyownjokes" she captioned the first picture, which shows the singer facing a microphone.
Advertisement
"Studio today," she captioned another.
She also posted a photo with producer J.R. Rotem.
Rotem has worked with artists like Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Fifth Harmony, and Gwen Stefani, so it's safe to say we should expect big things ahead for Lavigne.
The singer said as much when she first announced her return to music back in 2016, blaming her struggle with Lyme Disease for her absence.
"Hi Everyone!! I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme Disease over the past 2 years," she captioned an Instagram post. "It hasn't just been a hard battle but it's also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally. I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne foundation."
It was worth the wait, though, because now she's coming back with even more gusto.
"I'm really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017," she continued. "I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you! I'm excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It's going to be an amazing 2017!"
We'll be sure to keep our eyes glued to the 'gram.
Advertisement