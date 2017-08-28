Fifth Harmony Just Dissed Their Ex-Member Onstage

Fifth Harmony has become Fourth Harmony, with the exit of Camila Cabello in December 2016 in order to pursue a solo career. During the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the Miami-based vocal group just dissed their ex-member in the pettiest way possible. Like, we blown away by this level of petty and really want to put this in our secret #PettyGoals Pinterest board.
The group appeared on stage, on top of individual scaffoldings, and on the very first beat of the music, while the remaining member took off their silver puffer jackets, an effigy of fifth ex-member Camila Cabello jumped off the set and fell onto the ground. This diss is not subtle at all; there is absolutely no questioning what this is in reference to. Like Geri Halliwell leaving the Spice Girls in 1998, the band is forging ahead without a founding member. Fifth Harmony, however, isn't releasing a sad "we miss you" song, they performed with their metaphorical middle fingers up at their prodigal ex-member.
Fifth Harmony was arguably one of the more interesting performances of the night, with serious dance moves there were all perfectly in sync. These ladies are proving that they are moving on without Cabello, and don't need her presence in order to slay. The band is still fighting rumors that a total dissolution is imminent, but in the meanwhile, Fifth Harmony seems united in turning their back on their former member.
Twitter lit up with reactions and jokes to this new iconic diss. Some viewers learned from this master class in petty, others way were turned off. Regardless, we're sure this gif will find many uses from now on. Save it and use it anytime you need to eject anyone toxic from your life.
me @FifthHarmony right now pic.twitter.com/gjAgHrPnys— Vanessa-44 (@latinacamilizer) August 28, 2017
Okay I had to return to just say OH MY GOD FIFTH HARMONY JUST EJECTED A FACELESS FIFTH MEMBER INTO SPACE! bye— Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) August 28, 2017
