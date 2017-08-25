If You Need A Vacation Right About Now, Check Out These $69 Flights From Delta

Florida may not sound like the chicest vacation spot ever, but hear us out: There are some lovely beaches. You can relive your childhood at Disney World, or ride the upcoming new Harry Potter roller coaster. Miami is under-appreciated, but there's a lot to do there aside from the beach, from boutiques to bars to museums. Just bring the bug spray.
But the biggest reason to head to Florida now? Delta Air Lines is offering one-way flights that start at $69, as Travel + Leisure reported. The flights, part of Delta's Back to Summer sale, all originate in New York City.
For $69, you could fly from New York's JFK or LaGuardia airports to Fort Lauderdale, FL. For $79, you could head from NYC to Jacksonville or West Palm Beach. You could also take an $89 one-way flight from NYC to Tampa or a $99 flight to Fort Myers. The sale includes fares to other warm-weather destinations: from JFK to Phoenix, AZ, for $129; and from JFK to Los Angeles for $149.
The fares are valid for travel from September 19 to December 13, and blackout dates are on Thanksgiving and for a few days in October for trips to Fort Lauderdale and Phoenix. For the price, you'll get a basic economy seat, which means you won't get an assigned seat and can't make changes after you've booked. However, unlike other airlines, Delta offers its economy passengers in-flight entertainment, free drinks and snacks, and one free carry-on bag. Please see Delta's website for more information. Bring on any excuse to escape NYC's miserable fall and early-winter weather.
