We Deserve To See Reese Witherspoon On Billy On The Street

Just think about it, Witherspoon would be a perfect addition to this show. We know she has no problem saying hello to random strangers for extended blocks of time, and in fact, she can actually make that entertaining . Plus, her soft, open, and kind personality would be the best balance to Billy's overwhelming but somehow also charming intensity. We can't think of anyone we'd rather see on Billy on the Street. Billy and TruTV, if y'all are listening, please make this happen.