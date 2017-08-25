We Deserve To See Reese Witherspoon On Billy On The Street

About a week ago, far-right radio host Alex Jones wondered the streets of Seattle calling liberals "robots." Now, usually, that’s the type of news that we roll our eyes at and try not to engage in, but somehow, Billy Eichner and Reese Witherspoon managed to highjack the story and turn it into a very exciting Twitter moment.
Shortly after the Alex Jones news broke, comic Billy Eichner hilariously tweeted, "Alex Jones ambushing people on the st without asking them a single question about REESE WITHERSPOON is exactly what's wrong in this country." His words were a clear reference to Eichner's TruTV show Billy on the Street, in which he and a fellow-celebrity approach random people on the street and ask them questions about pop culture. Imagining Eichner screaming this into his phone screen as he sent it out to the Twitter-verse brought us so much joy. But then, seven days later, something even more amazing happened.
Alex Jones ambushing people on the st without asking them a single question about REESE WITHERSPOON is exactly what's wrong in this country— billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 19, 2017
Just a few hours ago, Reese Witherspoon responded to Billy Eichner's mention of her, saying, "Billy! When do I get my interview with you?? I want all the questions." As soon as we saw this, we knew that seeing Reese Witherspoon running the streets of Manhattan with Billy Eichner really is our number one media necessity at the moment.
Billy! When do I get my interview with you?? I want all the questions https://t.co/vLplCMY5kC— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) August 25, 2017
Just think about it, Witherspoon would be a perfect addition to this show. We know she has no problem saying hello to random strangers for extended blocks of time, and in fact, she can actually make that entertaining. Plus, her soft, open, and kind personality would be the best balance to Billy's overwhelming but somehow also charming intensity. We can't think of anyone we'd rather see on Billy on the Street. Billy and TruTV, if y'all are listening, please make this happen.
