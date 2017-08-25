Are You Brave Enough To Attend A Clown Only Screening Of IT?

We are sorry in advance for all the nightmares you may have. The Alamo Drafthouse theaters in Austin, Texas and Brooklyn are making waves with their screenings again, and this time it involves homicidal clowns. I know, I'm sobbing too.
You may recall that the Alama Drafthouse first made headlines when it announced women-only screenings of Wonder Woman. They even promised that the staff working the film that evening, from the concession team to the projectionist, would be women-identified, in order to celebrate the release of the action flick. This time, they're hosting clown-only screenings of Stephen King's IT, and literally nothing sounds more terrifying than watching this movie in a theater full of clowns.
Advertisement
"For this special Clown screening of IT, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend," their website reads, while I hide under a desk. "...We will have face-painters available for clown "touch-ups", a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment. Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us," they continue, while I curl up on a couch with my security blanket.
The film is an adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 classic horror novel of the same name, about an evil spirit-thing that entraps its victims by appearing as their worst phobia. The evil spirit often appears as a clown named Pennywise in order to ensure its preferred victim: children. Yikes!
If you live in New York and are up for the challenge, you can purchase tickets for the screening here. As for me? Nope. You will not find me at this screening. I will absolutely not be there. I will be searching for every lost bobby pin in my apartment. I will be filing my stack of take-out menus. I will be counting each grain of rice in my sushi. Under no circumstances will I be locked in a dark room full of clowns watching a movie based on one of the scariest clown stories ever. For those of you who are brave enough to go to this screening, I salute your spines of steel.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement
Advertisement