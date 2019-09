Reese's Has A New Halloween Shape — & It's Spooky

We're already familiar with the Reese's "Pumpkin" (a.k.a. blob) Cups of Halloweens' past, and even Twix's take on a "Ghost," but the chocolate peanut butter bat is a candy novelty not yet explored. We are shaking with curious excitement just imaging this sinister shape. How long will the Reese's bat milk chocolate wingspan be? Will it actually look like a bat? Will eating one fill us with Halloween spirit? Only time, and purchasing a pack of our own, will tell. According to Cosmopolitan , this new treat is currently available only at Target for $3.59 a "Snack-Size" bag — so now we know where our weekends will be taking us...(To the nearest Target, a.s.a.p.) And now that Reese's has stepped up its spooky-shape game, we're curious to see what other big name candy brands will drop in the coming weeks. Here's hoping that Twix debuts the "Spider," or Kit Kat hits us with a "Vampire Fangs" bar — I personally am holding out hope for the Peeps' "Werewolf."