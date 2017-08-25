Reese's Has A New Halloween Shape — & It's Spooky

If there's one autumn occasion that can get us riled up as early as August, it's the date that celebrates costumes and sweet treats: October 31st. Now's the time when candy companies start releasing all the limited edition Halloween lineups that we are majorly here for — and Reese's just dropped a new spooky one: Reese's Peanut Butter Bats. Even though summer isn't over yet (i.e., we still have four weeks left until the official first day of fall on September 22nd), as soon as the seasons switch our countdowns for all the upcoming festive food holidays will be on — okay, it may have actually already started. Because we may not be ready for apple picking or Pumpkin Spice Lattes before Labor Day, but bat-shaped Halloween candy? Come. At. Us.