If you've been on the internet at all for the past week or so, you may have seen one particular photo making the rounds and cementing its status in greater meme universe.
The photo, which shows a man holding hands with a woman while turning back to ogle another woman, has been referred to as everything from "the distracted boyfriend meme" to "the disloyal man meme." Either way, as Twitter aptly put it, it soon became "impossible to ignore."
The stock image, which stems from a Shutterstock photo shoot by Antonia Guillem, is ripe for endless possibilities of varying meme inserts.
Advertisement
Appropriately, the photo has been labeled on Shutterstock as: "Disloyal man walking with his girlfriend and looking amazed at another seductive girl."
It's an easy enough meme to recreate — and it's versatile enough that you can insert any context into it and it'll probably resonate with someone out there.
But Twitter user @oranforest may have found the post satisfying plot twist to the meme so far: the girlfriend and the "other woman" being ogled ditching the dude for each other.
THE CONCLUSION WEVE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR pic.twitter.com/48f6s5y9KG— †·lulu·† (@oranforest) August 25, 2017
Weirdly enough, the "other woman" in this part of the photo shoot seems to have switched shirts, but the point still stands — and Twitter was here for it.
Some saw it as the queer twist we all deserved:
Others were just glad that the man in this photo shoot got his due:
Either way, this woman ditching her wandering-eyed boyfriend and linking up with the woman who's supposed to be her "enemy" in this scenario.
The plot twist we've all been waiting for, indeed.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement